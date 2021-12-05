Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 17,638 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,638 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRZ. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,408,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,181,622 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,188,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,855 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 1,027.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,168,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,746 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,910,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,533,000. 48.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NRZ shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.11.

Shares of NYSE:NRZ opened at $10.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.68. New Residential Investment Corp. has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.54.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Mcginnis bought 4,000 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.18 per share, with a total value of $100,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

