Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of World Fuel Services worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 230.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in World Fuel Services during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in World Fuel Services during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in World Fuel Services during the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in World Fuel Services during the second quarter worth approximately $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on INT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

NYSE INT opened at $25.49 on Friday. World Fuel Services Co. has a 52 week low of $24.29 and a 52 week high of $37.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.31.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

World Fuel Services Profile

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

