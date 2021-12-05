Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 7,322 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,322 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 437.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. 22.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

FOX stock opened at $33.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.19. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $26.89 and a 1 year high of $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.72.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%.

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 19,035 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total transaction of $692,302.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

