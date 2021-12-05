Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,809 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 29.8% during the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 157,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after buying an additional 36,104 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 79.2% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 321,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,757,000 after buying an additional 8,568 shares during the last quarter. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $30.23 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.82 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.04 and its 200 day moving average is $32.05.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 54.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.88%.

In other news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $38,249.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 86,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,921.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $26,327.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,585 shares of company stock valued at $210,545. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

