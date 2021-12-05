Nichols (LON:NICL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,401.22

Nichols plc (LON:NICL)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,401.22 ($18.31) and traded as high as GBX 1,450 ($18.94). Nichols shares last traded at GBX 1,400 ($18.29), with a volume of 17,740 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Nichols from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of £516.94 million and a PE ratio of 50.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,289.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,400.72.

In other news, insider Andrew Milne acquired 4,366 shares of Nichols stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,374 ($17.95) per share, with a total value of £59,988.84 ($78,375.80).

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, and Sunkist brands.

