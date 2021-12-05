NFTify (N1) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.49 Million

NFTify (CURRENCY:N1) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. NFTify has a market capitalization of $2.49 million and approximately $307,555.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTify coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, NFTify has traded up 11.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00056062 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,059.63 or 0.08348527 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00060547 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,249.97 or 1.01281407 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00079004 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002571 BTC.

NFTify Profile

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.

NFTify Coin Trading

