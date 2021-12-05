NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target Cut to C$25.00

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.27% from the stock’s current price.

NFI has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares set a C$26.00 price objective on NFI Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Laurentian upgraded shares of NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of NFI Group to a “sell” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of NFI Group from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NFI Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$27.60.

NFI opened at C$20.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 405.60. NFI Group has a twelve month low of C$20.02 and a twelve month high of C$32.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.92.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$619.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$634.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NFI Group will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

