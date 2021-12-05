NEXT Financial Group Inc Trims Holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 42.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,655 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,656,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,538,000 after buying an additional 170,830 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,977,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,144,000 after buying an additional 54,484 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 391,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,560,000 after buying an additional 17,603 shares during the period. Cim LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 365,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,018,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 315,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,090,000 after buying an additional 42,135 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PGF opened at $18.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.99. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $19.38.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

See Also: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.