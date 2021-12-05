NEXT Financial Group Inc Takes Position in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,447 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,647,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at about $408,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,400,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth about $499,000. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

CGNT has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush cut their target price on Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.06.

CGNT opened at $19.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.21 and its 200-day moving average is $23.94. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $18.77 and a twelve month high of $38.00.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.55 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

