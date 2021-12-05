NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases Shares of 3,262 iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ILCB. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $382,000. Truehand Inc bought a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $509,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Windsor Group LTD bought a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $261,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ILCB opened at $63.52 on Friday. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $66.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.40.

