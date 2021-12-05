NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $206,000 Position in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Outset Medical were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Outset Medical by 219.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Outset Medical by 330.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Outset Medical news, Director D Keith Grossman sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $64,398.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 2,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $144,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,389 shares of company stock worth $9,279,212. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of Outset Medical stock opened at $44.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a current ratio of 10.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.79. Outset Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $61.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 2.49.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.19. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 133.86% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $26.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.44) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

