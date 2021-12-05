NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NYCB. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $12.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.95 and a 200 day moving average of $12.26. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $14.33.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.15 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 36.25%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

