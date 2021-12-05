Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,010.43

Shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (LON:NFC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,010.43 ($13.20) and traded as high as GBX 1,120 ($14.63). Next Fifteen Communications Group shares last traded at GBX 1,085 ($14.18), with a volume of 33,756 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 1,140 ($14.89) to GBX 1,270 ($16.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -221.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,157.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,011.42.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a GBX 3.60 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 0.32%. Next Fifteen Communications Group’s payout ratio is -224.49%.

In related news, insider Tim Dyson sold 77,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,135 ($14.83), for a total value of £885,265.95 ($1,156,605.63).

About Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC)

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

