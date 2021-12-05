NEXT.coin Price Hits $0.20 on Exchanges (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. In the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. NEXT.coin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT.coin coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,419.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $455.53 or 0.00921765 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.64 or 0.00246141 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00017728 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003266 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000947 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00012364 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00028991 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003063 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

