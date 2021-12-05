Newton Coin Project Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $27.00 (NCP)

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 5th. One Newton Coin Project coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Newton Coin Project has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. Newton Coin Project has a total market cap of $7,022.06 and $27.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Newton Coin Project Coin Profile

Newton Coin Project is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. The official message board for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Newton Coin Project

