Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Position Boosted by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,398 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Newell Brands worth $5,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the second quarter worth about $30,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 189.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 79.3% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

NWL stock opened at $21.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.14. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently 65.25%.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

