New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 100 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in VeriSign by 108.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in VeriSign by 34.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in VeriSign by 4,066.7% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 250 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $238.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02 and a beta of 0.85. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.60 and a 12-month high of $248.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.14 and its 200 day moving average is $221.96.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $334.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.02 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 46.81%. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $125,652.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $614,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,839 shares of company stock worth $9,179,889. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

