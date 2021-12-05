New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 100.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $59.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $52.12 and a 52 week high of $65.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.81.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $485.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.33 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 28.34%. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SEIC. Truist Securities initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.58.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $1,098,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $191,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,500 shares of company stock worth $4,193,755. Company insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

