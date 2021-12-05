New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 11.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,600 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LPX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 330,547 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth $31,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 10.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,368 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $21,206,000 after purchasing an additional 37,267 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth $388,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 95.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 978 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LPX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.33.

In related news, CEO William Bradley Southern purchased 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.24 per share, with a total value of $359,734.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $70.62 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $36.12 and a twelve month high of $76.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.81.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.45. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 101.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.10%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

