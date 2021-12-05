New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AtonRa Partners purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the second quarter valued at $2,075,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Catalent by 188.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 60,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after buying an additional 39,473 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 391.8% during the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 18,166 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Catalent by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,676,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,212,000 after buying an additional 11,115 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 12.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 152,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.90, for a total transaction of $19,980,183.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Zippelius sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $387,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,168,770 shares of company stock worth $409,988,178. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CTLT opened at $122.47 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.87 and a 1-year high of $142.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.31 and a 200-day moving average of $122.47. The firm has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.34.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 13.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTLT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.89.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

