New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 117.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 13,230 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 958 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DGX opened at $157.06 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $113.36 and a 52 week high of $160.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.89%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DGX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.36.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

