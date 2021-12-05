New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,475,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,914,094,000 after purchasing an additional 483,211 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 38.2% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,645,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,269,000 after buying an additional 455,013 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.7% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 820,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,177,000 after buying an additional 86,156 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 657,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,255,000 after buying an additional 28,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 569,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,777,000 after buying an additional 22,857 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $208.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.87. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.78 and a fifty-two week high of $295.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $755.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 30.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLT shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.27.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

