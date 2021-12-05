Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) Short Interest Update

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the October 31st total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of RRSSF stock opened at 0.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of 0.74 and a 200 day moving average of 0.57. Neometals has a 1 year low of 0.16 and a 1 year high of 0.89.

Neometals Company Profile

Neometals Ltd. engages in mineral exploration. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Titanium/Vanadium, and Others segments. Its projects include Mount Edwards, ELi Process, and Barrambie Vanadium and Titanium. The company was founded by Christopher John Reed on December 20, 2001 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

