Ncondezi Energy (LON:NCCL) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.16

Ncondezi Energy Limited (LON:NCCL) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.16 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.11 ($0.01). Ncondezi Energy shares last traded at GBX 1.13 ($0.01), with a volume of 7,852,774 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.81. The company has a market capitalization of £4.62 million and a P/E ratio of -2.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.16.

Ncondezi Energy Limited, a power development company, focuses on the phased development of integrated coal fired power plant and mine project in Mozambique. It operates through Solar PV & Battery Storage Project; and Power & Mine Project segments. The company develops a 300MW integrated power plant and mine to produce and supply electricity to the Mozambican market.

