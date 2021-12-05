Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 15,371 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 573,429 shares.The stock last traded at $9.57 and had previously closed at $9.21.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTCO shares. TheStreet cut Natura &Co from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Natura &Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTCO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Natura &Co by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natura &Co during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $539,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natura &Co during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $617,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its position in shares of Natura &Co by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 805,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,286,000 after purchasing an additional 22,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Natura &Co by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Natura &Co Company Profile (NYSE:NTCO)

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

