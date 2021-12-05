Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 15,371 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 573,429 shares.The stock last traded at $9.57 and had previously closed at $9.21.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTCO shares. TheStreet cut Natura &Co from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Natura &Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
Natura &Co Company Profile (NYSE:NTCO)
Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.
