National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) PT Raised to $61.00 at Truist Securities

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) had its target price lifted by Truist Securities from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.45.

Shares of NSA stock opened at $62.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.67, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.45. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $33.57 and a twelve month high of $64.98.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 6.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 186.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 22.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,153,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,466 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,126,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,620,000 after purchasing an additional 102,359 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,339,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,865,000 after purchasing an additional 145,540 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 113.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,331,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 26.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,307,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,794,000 after purchasing an additional 487,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

