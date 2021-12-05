National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) PT Lowered to C$108.00 at CIBC

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$112.00 to C$108.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays lowered shares of National Bank of Canada to a sell rating and set a C$100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a C$40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$101.21.

Shares of NA opened at C$96.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$32.45 billion and a PE ratio of 11.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$101.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$97.52. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$70.81 and a twelve month high of C$106.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.91%.

In related news, Director Laurent Ferreira bought 4,000 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$96.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$384,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,400 shares in the company, valued at C$4,850,697.60.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

