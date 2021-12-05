National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Veritas Investment Research

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by Veritas Investment Research in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.70.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of NTIOF opened at $74.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.16 and its 200-day moving average is $78.12. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $55.00 and a 12 month high of $88.09. The firm has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 21.04%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.