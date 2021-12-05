National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Posts Earnings Results

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 26.42%.

Shares of NTIOF stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,566. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.16 and its 200-day moving average is $78.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.23. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $55.00 and a 1-year high of $88.09.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTIOF. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC decreased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$109.50 to C$105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.70.

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

