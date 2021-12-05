Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of new medicines to treat serious bacterial infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Nabriva Therapeutics’ medicinal chemistry expertise has enabled targeted discovery of novel pleuromutilins, including both intravenous and oral formulations. Nabriva Therapeutics’ lead product candidate, lefamulin, is a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic with the potential to be the first-in-class available for systemic administration in humans. The company believes that lefamulin is the first antibiotic with a novel mechanism of action to have reached late-stage clinical development in more than a decade. Nabriva has announced positive topline data for lefamulin from the first of its two global, registrational Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating lefamulin in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). “

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.17. The company has a market cap of $384.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.40. Nabriva Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $3.98.

In other Nabriva Therapeutics news, CEO Theodore R. Schroeder purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.13 per share, with a total value of $56,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,368.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 665.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 869,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 755,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 70.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 75,900 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 218.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 68,018 shares in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.