mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Market Capitalization Tops $17.47 Million (MTA)

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. During the last seven days, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded 28.1% lower against the dollar. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a total market cap of $17.47 million and $4.26 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00041800 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00008070 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $117.15 or 0.00238954 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

