Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.000-$9.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.16 billion-$8.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.15 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded Motorola Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $254.46.

NYSE MSI traded down $4.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $248.00. 775,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,075. Motorola Solutions has a 1-year low of $163.16 and a 1-year high of $262.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.04. The company has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.28%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Motorola Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,265 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of Motorola Solutions worth $83,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

