Motocoin Reaches One Day Volume of $4.00 (MOTO)

Motocoin (CURRENCY:MOTO) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 4th. Motocoin has a market capitalization of $791,014.09 and approximately $4.00 worth of Motocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Motocoin has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Motocoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0403 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00058970 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.19 or 0.00149284 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.74 or 0.00185090 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,089.96 or 0.08342736 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.84 or 0.00623863 BTC.

About Motocoin

Motocoin (MOTO) uses the hashing algorithm. Motocoin’s total supply is 32,173,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,642,673 coins. Motocoin’s official website is motocoin.org . The Reddit community for Motocoin is https://reddit.com/r/Motocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Motocoin’s official Twitter account is @motocoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Motocoin is a cryptocurrency utilizing an innovative proof-of-play scheme where coins can only be mined by cognitive workload – playing a 2D motorbike simulation game, which is different from Bitcoin and other crypto-currencies that use a proof-of-work scheme where miners must perform difficult computations and then use proof of that work to secure coin transactions and get their reward. Motocoin was historically dominated by bots, but is currently testing a new security model that better enforces balanced play. “

Motocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Motocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Motocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Motocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

