Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,300 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the October 31st total of 245,600 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 81,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

NASDAQ MORN opened at $314.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Morningstar has a one year low of $197.00 and a one year high of $328.52. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.12 and a beta of 1.12.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $428.90 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 20.93%.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.82, for a total transaction of $2,601,486.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.06, for a total transaction of $2,991,418.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,765 shares of company stock valued at $52,494,225. 45.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MORN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Morningstar by 3.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Morningstar by 8.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Morningstar by 15.1% during the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Morningstar by 0.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

