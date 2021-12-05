Morgan Stanley Sells 647,293 Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,399,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 647,293 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $6,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 52,228,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $236,329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,719,056 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,271,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,923,000 after purchasing an additional 11,568,811 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,583,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,104,000 after purchasing an additional 634,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,757,000. 33.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPG. Zacks Investment Research raised Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC raised their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Crescent Point Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

CPG opened at $4.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.69. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $673.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.40 million. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 78.23%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.024 per share. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.33%.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

