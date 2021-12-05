Morgan Stanley Has $6.42 Million Stock Position in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 377,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,957 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Fidus Investment were worth $6,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDUS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidus Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Fidus Investment by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Fidus Investment by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidus Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Fidus Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Shares of FDUS stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day moving average of $17.52. Fidus Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $12.33 and a 52-week high of $18.87. The stock has a market cap of $428.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.82.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 106.01% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $21.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidus Investment Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidus Investment’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.90%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FDUS shares. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.