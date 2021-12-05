Morgan Stanley Acquires 24,502 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 21.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 138,865 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,502 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $6,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 10.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 100.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 615,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,159,000 after buying an additional 9,776 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,514,000 after buying an additional 32,075 shares during the period. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 2,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $127,663.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $651,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SASR stock opened at $48.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.11. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $30.54 and a one year high of $51.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.34.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 43.70% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

