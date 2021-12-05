Morgan Stanley Acquires 108,246 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,246 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.72% of Liquidity Services worth $6,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,445,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,228,000 after buying an additional 60,140 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,341,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 298,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after buying an additional 11,228 shares during the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $20.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.09. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $30.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.27.

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

