Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 9.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 650.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 421.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.62, for a total transaction of $176,395.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total transaction of $125,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,837 shares of company stock worth $715,888. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.50.

NYSE:MCO opened at $384.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $380.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.34. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $261.38 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

