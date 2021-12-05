Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) CFO Sells $2,371,685.60 in Stock

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) CFO Allan Dicks sold 32,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $2,371,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Allan Dicks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 24th, Allan Dicks sold 10,420 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $682,093.20.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Allan Dicks sold 13,972 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $839,856.92.

On Thursday, September 16th, Allan Dicks sold 819 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $49,140.00.

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock opened at $67.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $80.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.81 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.72.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $132.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.31 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MEG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.46.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,236,000 after buying an additional 48,471 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 168,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,057,000 after purchasing an additional 21,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

