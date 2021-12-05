MongoDB (MDB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, December 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.29) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The company had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect MongoDB to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $450.16 on Friday. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $238.01 and a 1 year high of $590.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $507.49 and its 200-day moving average is $422.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

In other news, CTO Mark Porter sold 2,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.36, for a total transaction of $1,223,767.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.55, for a total transaction of $17,484,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,483,161.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 98,555 shares of company stock valued at $48,183,759 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.65.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

