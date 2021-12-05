Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hello Group Inc. provides mobile social and entertainment platform primarily in China. Hello Group Inc., formerly known as Momo Inc., is based in BEIJING. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MOMO. Citigroup dropped their price target on Momo from $18.30 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded Momo from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Momo presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.98.

NASDAQ MOMO opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Momo has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average of $12.97.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The information services provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $2.40. Momo had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Momo will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOMO. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Momo by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Momo in the third quarter worth $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Momo in the second quarter worth $52,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Momo in the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Momo in the second quarter worth $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

Momo Company Profile

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

