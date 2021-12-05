Moller Financial Services Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Moller Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Moller Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 186.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $59,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $131.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.95. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $117.35 and a one year high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

