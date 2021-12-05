Moller Financial Services Has $11.70 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Moller Financial Services reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 3.9% of Moller Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% in the third quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,023,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,431,000 after purchasing an additional 66,462 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 103,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% during the third quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 230,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,707,000 after acquiring an additional 12,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 48,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 15,971 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $85.68 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.78.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

