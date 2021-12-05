Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Moderna were worth $12,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Moderna by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,949,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,997,000 after buying an additional 112,251 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at about $10,224,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 11.6% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 159,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,448,000 after purchasing an additional 16,571 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 96.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at about $52,529,000. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Moderna in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.93.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $306.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $124.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.30. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The business’s revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total value of $8,948,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at $722,386,843.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Sagan sold 2,250 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total value of $708,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 426,250 shares of company stock valued at $145,105,835 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

