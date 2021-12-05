Modefi Price Down 9.9% Over Last Week (MOD)

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. One Modefi coin can currently be bought for about $1.18 or 0.00002424 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Modefi has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. Modefi has a market capitalization of $16.66 million and approximately $570,315.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00038794 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007276 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $106.41 or 0.00217878 BTC.

About Modefi

Modefi (CRYPTO:MOD) is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,072,741 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Modefi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Modefi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Modefi using one of the exchanges listed above.

