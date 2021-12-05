Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 72,450 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 424,320 shares.The stock last traded at $2.53 and had previously closed at $2.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average is $2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFG. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 181,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 114,033 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 48,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 13,874 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 386,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 39,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

