Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 72,450 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 424,320 shares.The stock last traded at $2.53 and had previously closed at $2.56.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average is $2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86.
About Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG)
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.
