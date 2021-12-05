Miriam J. Paramore Sells 3,558 Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Stock

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) insider Miriam J. Paramore sold 3,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $218,745.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of OPRX stock opened at $58.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.90. OptimizeRx Co. has a twelve month low of $27.71 and a twelve month high of $99.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 417.64 and a beta of 0.47.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). OptimizeRx had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 2.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $433,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in OptimizeRx by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,389,000 after purchasing an additional 40,783 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in OptimizeRx by 436.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in OptimizeRx by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,027,000. 68.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

