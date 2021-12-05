Minter Network Price Reaches $0.0037 on Exchanges (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $18.43 million and $56,452.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Minter Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.43 or 0.00152647 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00059801 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.83 or 0.00189866 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.02 or 0.00647591 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,117.41 or 0.08331901 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,121,927,443 coins and its circulating supply is 4,916,717,876 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Minter Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minter Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.