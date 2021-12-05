Millennium Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 90,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.09% of Westwood Holdings Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 277,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Westwood Holdings Group stock opened at $16.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.25. The company has a market cap of $138.94 million, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.50. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.36 and a 1 year high of $27.01.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.86 million during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 13.80%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Westwood Holdings Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Frank purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $88,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian O. Casey acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 8,406 shares of company stock valued at $145,760. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

